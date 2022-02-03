“Speculative and misleading”: Vedanta denies reports of merger with parent company

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited, the metals and mining major, denied reports of a potential merger with Vedanta Resources. Calling such reports speculative and misleading to investors, Vedanta Limited said in a statement to the BSE that no such proposal was under consideration and that it categorically denies such rumours.

Shares of Vedanta were trading 1.88 percent higher at Rs 349.70 apiece on the BSE in early trading on Thursday following the announcement.

The clarification comes on the back of reports that Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal was considering a merger of indebted holding company Vedanta Resources with its cash-rich listed arm Vedanta Ltd.

Agarwal reportedly held preliminary discussions with prospective advisors about the merger, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter. As the discussions were at an early stage, there was no certainty that Agarwal would decide to pursue a transaction, the sources had said.

A boom in the global commodities market has fuelled a rally in shares of Vedanta Ltd, which saw its market capitalisation almost double in the past year to nearly $17 billion.

After a failed takeover attempt, Vedanta Resources raised its stake in the unit through share purchases from the market and an open offer. By December, Vedanta Resources held about 70 percent of shares in Vedanta Ltd, which was about 50 percent in October 2020. As of September 30, Vedanta Resources had about $11.4 billion of net debt, the Bloomberg report said quoting a corporate presentation.

The holding company Vedanta Resources was the first Indian business to hit the bourses in London in 2003.

Meanwhile, Vedanta in November last year said it was planning to restructure the mining behemoth and could look at demerger and listing of the aluminium, iron and steel, and oil and gas businesses as standalone entities, news agency PTI had reported.

"All the three businesses have great potential for growth and we think the model being evaluated will provide natural avenues for growth as well as enhance shareholder value," Agarwal had told PTI.

Read Also |