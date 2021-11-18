SpeakIn registers quarter-on-quarter growth of 600%; net profit almost 30%

SpeakIn, the online education technology platform, registers quarter-on-quarter growth of 600 percent. The company’s annual recurring revenue stood at $1.4 million, with almost 30 percent net profit.

SpeakIn is a SaaS-enabled educational technology platform which enables B2B learning from the best of thought leaders, subject matter experts, and CXOs using different formats. The company is driving growth by disrupting traditional training methods and using technology to provide customised and localised learning to business professionals.

The business was set up three years ago in response to a $330 billion global opportunity in B2B EdTech and a dire need for organisations to upskill employees across hierarchies. SpeakIn received $500,000 in seed funding and has been running on an average NPS of 87 percent.

Deepshikha Kumar, the founder and CEO of SpeakIn said, “We have more than 18,000 experts drawn from various fields from all over the globe. You get to meet the top global and regional experts, whether virtually or in person, and you can get to ask them questions and learn from them personally.”

SpeakIn has a client base of more than 350 clients in eight countries, including among others Samsung, Visa, BCG, HDFC Ergo and Ashok Leyland. The newly launched 1-on-1 expert coaching and mentoring platform is building a captive set of clients where 70 percent are coming back for a repurchase.

“Technology is our principal growth driver. The system is designed for the user, who gives us inputs, which our AI-enabled system picks up and produces results that match the user’s precise requirements. Days of theoretical learning are over. The name of the game now is a personalised experience in learning from successful practitioners who are coaches, trainers and mentors. Organisations can pick and choose from these expert practitioners based on their requirements," Kumar said.