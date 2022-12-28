English
business News

Spandana Sphoorty sells Rs 323 crore stressed loans for Rs 95 crore

By Pihu Yadav  Dec 28, 2022 4:49:52 PM IST (Published)

The company will decide on the sale using the Swiss Challenge Method for bidding. In accordance with regulatory requirements, banks must use the Swiss Challenge method for assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.

On Wednesday, Spandana Sphoorty Financial approved the transfer of its portfolio of distressed loans, including loans that had been written off, totalling Rs 95 crore, to an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC). As of September 30, 2022, the written-off portfolio has outstanding debt of Rs 323.08 crore. 

The company will decide on the sale using the Swiss Challenge Method for bidding. In accordance with regulatory requirements, banks must use the Swiss Challenge method for assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.
When using the Swiss Challenge approach, lenders first auction off the non-performing asset (NPA), setting a reserve price for the highest bid. The buyer from the first round has the chance to match the best bid from the second round, and if that happens, the sale is completed. After that, another auction round is held that invites bids at a price greater than the reserve price.
Also Read: Gokaldas Exports expects US business uptick from April onwards
"The board has approved the transfer of stressed loan portfolio including written off loans of Rs.323.08 crore outstanding as on September 30, 2022, to an Asset Reconstruction Company pursuant to Swiss Challenge Method for a consideration of Rs.95 Crore," the firm said in a release.
