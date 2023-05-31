South Indian Bank finalises names of candidates for MD and CEO post

In March 2023, the lender informed exchanges that its incumbent MD and CEO Murali Ramakrishnan has decided not to seek another term due to personal reasons. Shares of South Indian Bank ended at Rs 17.25, up by Rs 0.15, or 0.88 percent on the BSE.

Private lender South Indian Bank on Wednesday (May 31) said it has finalised the names of candidates for the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

Thrissur-based lender said the panel of candidates was selected on the recommendations of the Search Committee, which was constituted by the board of directors of the bank and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the bank, according to a regulatory filing.

Also, it said the board of directors of the bank has today (May 31) approved the panel of candidates, in order of preference, for the position of the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.

Further, the bank said it will be submitting its application to the Reserve Bank of India with the names of the candidates in the order of preference, seeking approval for the appointment of the new MD and CEO.

In March 2023, the lender informed exchanges that its incumbent MD and CEO Murali Ramakrishnan has decided not to seek another term due to personal reasons.

Ramakrishnan was appointed as the MD and CEO of South Indian Bank with effect from October 1, 2020, for a period of three years. He retired from ICICI Bank as senior general manager at the strategic project group on May 30, 2020, and joined the South Indian Bank as an advisor on July 1, 2020.

During his tenure at ICICI Bank, in the last assignment, Ramakrishnan was heading a business transformation project for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) business.

Shares of South Indian Bank ended at Rs 17.25, up by Rs 0.15, or 0.88 percent on the BSE.