South Indian Bank finalises names of candidates for MD and CEO post

In March 2023, the lender informed exchanges that its incumbent MD and CEO Murali Ramakrishnan has decided not to seek another term due to personal reasons. Shares of South Indian Bank ended at Rs 17.25, up by Rs 0.15, or 0.88 percent on the BSE.

Private lender South Indian Bank on Wednesday (May 31) said it has finalised the names of candidates for the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

Thrissur-based lender said the panel of candidates was selected on the recommendations of the Search Committee, which was constituted by the board of directors of the bank and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the bank, according to a regulatory filing.