South Eastern Coalfields to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in solar power projects

The South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India, on Tuesday, July 11, said it will be developing rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects of 600 MW capacity in the coming years at a cost of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Some of these projects would be implemented in RESCO (renewable energy service company) or BOO (build-own-operate) mode as part of the company’s strategy to expand and diversify its business and achieve the "net zero energy" goal, the miniratna PSU said.

Solar power projects of more than 180 MW are already in various phases of development in the operational areas of SECL spread over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. It has recently commissioned rooftop solar projects of 580 kWp capacity in Johilla, Jamuna-Kotma, and Kusmunda areas.

At Johilla, the commissioned capacity is about 280 kWp which is the highest capacity rooftop solar project in the entire company. Solar panels have been installed at the administrative building GM office, SECL-run Kendriya Vidyalaya, the regional hospital, and the area's guesthouse. The project will generate about 4,20,000 units of electricity, saving about Rs 21 lakh annually in power expenditure.

The largest two solar projects under implementation are of 40 MW capacity each. A 40-MW ground-mounted, grid-connected solar PV plant is being developed on the company’s own land in Bhatgaon and Bishrampur areas located in Chattisgarh’s Surajpur district. The project is at the execution stage and is likely to be commissioned during this fiscal.

The management is also working on a project report for the installation of another 40-MW ground-mounted solar PV plant in the Johilla area in Madhya Pradesh.

South Eastern Coalfields has also floated a tender for a 4-MW rooftop solar project and the installation feasibility of a floating solar power plant at Sharda OC mine in the Sohagpur area in Madhya Pradesh is also being explored.

The strategy is in line with the larger goal of ‘Panchamrit,’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP-26 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

SECL's parent Coal India had set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero status by installing 3,000-MW capacity renewable energy projects by 2026 as part of a broader plan to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and move towards a more sustainable future.

Recently, the company has teamed up with Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) to explore potential sites for pumped storage power (PSP) projects within its abandoned mines.

