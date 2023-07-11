South Eastern Coalfields to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in solar power projects

The Coal India subsidiary will be developing rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects of 600 MW capacity in the coming years in pursuit of net-zero goals. Shares of Coal India ended at Rs 234.05, up by Rs 0.45, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.

The South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India, on Tuesday, July 11, said it will be developing rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects of 600 MW capacity in the coming years at a cost of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Some of these projects would be implemented in RESCO (renewable energy service company) or BOO (build-own-operate) mode as part of the company’s strategy to expand and diversify its business and achieve the "net zero energy" goal, the miniratna PSU said.