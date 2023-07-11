South Eastern Coalfields to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in solar power projects

The Coal India subsidiary will be developing rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects of 600 MW capacity in the coming years in pursuit of net-zero goals. Shares of Coal India ended at Rs 234.05, up by Rs 0.45, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.
The South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India, on Tuesday, July 11, said it will be developing rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects of 600 MW capacity in the coming years at a cost of more than Rs 1,000 crore.
Some of these projects would be implemented in RESCO (renewable energy service company) or BOO (build-own-operate) mode as part of the company’s strategy to expand and diversify its business and achieve the "net zero energy" goal, the miniratna PSU said.
Solar power projects of more than 180 MW are already in various phases of development in the operational areas of SECL spread over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. It has recently commissioned rooftop solar projects of 580 kWp capacity in Johilla, Jamuna-Kotma, and Kusmunda areas.