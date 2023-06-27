Sonata Software bags deal to build digital hub for Germany's TUI Group in India

Earlier this month, Sonata Software announced a partnership with SAP Commerce in a bid to boost digital innovation and help accelerate businesses.

Shares of Sonata Software gained nearly 3 percent in trade on Tuesday after the mid-sized IT firm said that it will build a digital hub for Germany-based travel services firm TUI Group in India.

The collaboration aims to build cutting-edge digital solutions that will boost customer experience and operational efficiencies, Sonata Software said in a filing to the stock exchanges.