Sonata Software bags deal to build digital hub for Germany's TUI Group in India
Earlier this month, Sonata Software announced a partnership with SAP Commerce in a bid to boost digital innovation and help accelerate businesses.

Shares of Sonata Software gained nearly 3 percent in trade on Tuesday after the mid-sized IT firm said that it will build a digital hub for Germany-based travel services firm TUI Group in India.

The collaboration aims to build cutting-edge digital solutions that will boost customer experience and operational efficiencies, Sonata Software said in a filing to the stock exchanges.


"The digital hub will empower us to tap into a vast pool of talent and develop cutting-edge digital solutions, propelling us towards sustained growth and delivering unparalleled travel experiences to our customers," Marc Jennings, CIO of Analytics & Customer, TUI Group said.

