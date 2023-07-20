Sonata Software achieves ‘Select Tier Partner’ status with Snowflake for the US region

Sonata Software was in the news last month when it announced that it would build a digital hub for Germany-based travel services firm TUI Group in India.

Bengaluru-based Sonata Software Ltd., a company engaged in the business of providing IT services and solutions, on Thursday, announced that it has achieved ‘Select Tier Partner’ status from Montana-based data cloud company Snowflake Inc. for the US region.

The newly acquired status will help Sonata Software strengthen its position as a trusted advisor and technology partner for organizations seeking to harness the power of Snowflake’s cloud data platform.

Sonata said that it can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers as Snowflake’s ‘select partner’ by offering a comprehensive suite of services, including Snowflake implementation, migration, optimisation, and managed services.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights, the company said.

Talking about the new status, Anthony Lange, Global Partner Officer at Sonata Software, said, “We remain committed to helping organizations unlock the true value of their data assets and accelerate their digital modernization journeys.”

Before that, it had also partnered with SAP Commerce in a bid to boost digital innovation and help accelerate businesses.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 in June, Lange had said that the company has set its sights on a target of reaching $500 million in revenue from its international IT services business by fiscal year 2026.