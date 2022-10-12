By Asmita Pant

Mini The stock of the IT company was trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 515.7 on BSE at 1:12 pm.

The shares of Sonata Software jumped over a percent after the company announced that it has signed an agreement with Ireland-based telecommunications and ICT solutions provider eir evo to support the standardisation of their CRM (Customer Relationship Management) platform, migrating them from Salesforce to Microsoft Dynamics.

"In addition to the above agreement, Sonata Software and eir evo also plan to implement a long-term strategy for growing Microsoft Dynamics within the Irish market, by co-creating engagement models for a cohesive approach," the IT service provider said in an exchange filing.

eir evo was formed in March last year after the merger of eir Business and Evros Technology Group. The new entity was formed to offer a portfolio of services across cyber security, cloud, networking, app development, 24x7x365 managed support and more, to the whole of Ireland.

"Sonata Software’s unique platform migration process, will empower operational efficiency across eir evo, supporting them in delivering their business objectives. The migration will also enable seamless collaboration acrosstheir business functions, while delivering visibility across all of their IT systems," Sonata Software said.

Earlier this year, the board of the company had approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:3, or one equity share for every three equity shares held by the company's shareholders as of the record date.

Global technology company Sonata Software Ltd offers services in areas such as business intelligence and analytics, application development management, mobility, cloud computing, social media, enterprise services, and infrastructure management.