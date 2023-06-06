Sonata Software partners with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation

With this, Sonata customers will get end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including storefront design, implementation, and maintenance. Shares of Sonata Software Ltd ended at Rs 970, down by Rs 1.40, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

IT services firm Sonata Software on Tuesday, June 6, announced a strategic partnership with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation and help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey.

SAP Commerce will be integrated with Sonata Software's digital commerce expertise to provide customers with end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including storefront design, implementation, and maintenance, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The partnership aims to offer seamless and personalised experiences to customers across various touchpoints and channels, the company noted.

As part of the partnership, Sonata Software will provide implementation and customisation services, integration with third-party systems, and ongoing support and maintenance.

The company will also leverage its domain expertise and innovative solutions to enhance the SAP Commerce platform's functionality and value proposition. The joint expertise will enable businesses to unlock the full potential of the SAP Commerce platform.

Anthony Lange, Global Partner Officer of Sonata Software, said the company is excited to partner with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation and help businesses adapt to the new normal.

"Our collaboration will enable customers to leverage the power of SAP Commerce's advanced capabilities and Sonata's expertise in delivering digital commerce solutions to achieve their business goals," Lange said.

Sonata reported a 3.3 percent dip on a quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) basis to Rs 114 crore. Its rupee revenue for Q4 FY23 grew by 9 percent QoQ (8.6 percent in dollar terms).

Full-year rupee revenue grew by 29 percent (18.1 percent in dollar terms). The consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for FY23 grew by 20 percent year-on-year.

Shares of Sonata Software Ltd ended at Rs 970, down by Rs 1.40, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.