Sonata Software partners with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

With this, Sonata customers will get end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including storefront design, implementation, and maintenance. Shares of Sonata Software Ltd ended at Rs 970, down by Rs 1.40, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

IT services firm Sonata Software on Tuesday, June 6, announced a strategic partnership with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation and help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey. Live Tv Loading... SAP Commerce will be integrated with Sonata Software's digital commerce expertise to provide customers with end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including storefront design, implementation, and maintenance, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The partnership aims to offer seamless and personalised experiences to customers across various touchpoints and channels, the company noted.