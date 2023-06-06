CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSonata Software partners with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation

Sonata Software partners with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation

Sonata Software partners with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 6, 2023 5:31:21 PM IST (Published)

With this, Sonata customers will get end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including storefront design, implementation, and maintenance. Shares of Sonata Software Ltd ended at Rs 970, down by Rs 1.40, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

IT services firm Sonata Software on Tuesday, June 6, announced a strategic partnership with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation and help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Live Tv

Loading...

SAP Commerce will be integrated with Sonata Software's digital commerce expertise to provide customers with end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including storefront design, implementation, and maintenance, the company said in a regulatory filing.


The partnership aims to offer seamless and personalised experiences to customers across various touchpoints and channels, the company noted.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X