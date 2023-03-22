Sonata Software signs its largest-ever contract worth $160 million with US-based retailer

The 10-year deal will have a total contract value (TCV) of $160 million.

Sonata Software has signed its largest-ever contract with a US-based consumer retail company. The company will manage the end-to-end IT modernisation and transformation for the client, it said in an exchange filing.

The 10-year deal will have a total contract value (TCV) of $160 million.

Recently, the company completed the acquisition of Quant Systems and its subsidiaries for an upfront payment of $65 million and $95 million in achievement-based payments over a two-year period.

This is Sonata's fourth deal since Dhir took charge on February 14.

Besides the Quant acquisition, Sonata has also been chosen as the top System integration (SI) partner for Bayer's new cloud solutions for the agri-food industry.

Sonata has associated with Sinequa earlier as well when one of its companies, Encore Software Services, had signed a similar agreement with the enterprise search company in January 2020 to offer services in the United States region.

“The designations are anchored on the Microsoft Cloud and aligned to six specific Microsoft solution areas -- business applications, data and AI (Azure), digital and App innovation (Azure), infrastructure (Azure), modern work, and security,” the company had said.