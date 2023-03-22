Sonata Software signs its largest-ever contract worth $160 million with US-based retailer

The 10-year deal will have a total contract value (TCV) of $160 million.
Sonata Software has signed its largest-ever contract with a US-based consumer retail company. The company will manage the end-to-end IT modernisation and transformation for the client, it said in an exchange filing.
Recently, the company completed the acquisition of Quant Systems and its subsidiaries for an upfront payment of $65 million and $95 million in achievement-based payments over a two-year period.
Calling Quant a growth acquisition for Sonata, MD & CEO Samir Dhir said that it will give Sonata an entry into Banking & Financial, along with Healthcare Services segment. He also said that Quant will become 1/6th of the company's revenue going forward.
This is Sonata's fourth deal since Dhir took charge on February 14.
Besides the Quant acquisition, Sonata has also been chosen as the top System integration (SI) partner for Bayer's new cloud solutions for the agri-food industry.
Earlier, Sonata had signed an agreement with enterprise search leader Sinequa, enabling the company to offer its customers a powerful intelligent search solution on which knowledge-intensive organisations can support enterprise-wide search and develop customised domain and situational applications.
Sonata has associated with Sinequa earlier as well when one of its companies, Encore Software Services, had signed a similar agreement with the enterprise search company in January 2020 to offer services in the United States region.
On March 6, Sonata Software also announced that it had achieved all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations.
“The designations are anchored on the Microsoft Cloud and aligned to six specific Microsoft solution areas -- business applications, data and AI (Azure), digital and App innovation (Azure), infrastructure (Azure), modern work, and security,” the company had said.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
