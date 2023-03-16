Sonata Software arm completes acquisition of Quant Systems and subsidiaries

Earlier this week, Sonata Software emerged as Top SI Partner for Bayer’s new agri-food cloud solution. During the same period, Sonata Software partnered with Sinequa for intelligent search solution.
IT major Sonata Software on Thursday said its arm, Sonata Software North America Inc., has completed the acquisition of Texas-based Quant Systems Inc. and its subsidiaries for $65 million. Sonata Software stock is currently trading at Rs 817.5 apiece, down over 1 percent, at 2:26 pm.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Life that Matters: Same-sex marriage — wedding isn't the challenge, but more serious legal issues are the divorce, alimony and domestic violence
Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Shrinkflation may now hit your milk packets | Explained
Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Bengaluru couple swap lucrative jobs for samosa startup — now earning Rs 12 lakh per day
Mar 15, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Fixed maturity plans back in the game — should you invest now?
Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
As per reports Quant Systems was founded in 2008. The company has a team of over 300 engineers in its delivery centres in India (Hyderabad) and Costa Rica. It also has onshore presence in North America.
Earlier this week, Bengaluru-based IT services midcap company Sonata Software emerged as the Top SI Partner for Bayer’s new agri-food cloud solution. During the same period, Sonata Software partnered with Sinequa for an intelligent search solution.
At the beginning of the month, the software firm announced attaining all six Microsoft solutions partner designations. It achieved solutions partner designations in business applications, data and AI (Azure), and in Digital and App Innovation (Azure), Infra (Azure), among others.
Also Read | Sonata Software's largest acquisition ever to become 1/6th of overall topline going forward
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!