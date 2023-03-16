Sonata Software arm completes acquisition of Quant Systems and subsidiaries

Earlier this week, Sonata Software emerged as Top SI Partner for Bayer’s new agri-food cloud solution. During the same period, Sonata Software partnered with Sinequa for intelligent search solution.

IT major Sonata Software on Thursday said its arm, Sonata Software North America Inc., has completed the acquisition of Texas-based Quant Systems Inc. and its subsidiaries for $65 million. Sonata Software stock is currently trading at Rs 817.5 apiece, down over 1 percent, at 2:26 pm.

As per reports Quant Systems was founded in 2008. The company has a team of over 300 engineers in its delivery centres in India (Hyderabad) and Costa Rica. It also has onshore presence in North America.

Earlier this week, Bengaluru-based IT services midcap company Sonata Software emerged as the Top SI Partner for Bayer’s new agri-food cloud solution. During the same period, Sonata Software partnered with Sinequa for an intelligent search solution.

At the beginning of the month, the software firm announced attaining all six Microsoft solutions partner designations. It achieved solutions partner designations in business applications, data and AI (Azure), and in Digital and App Innovation (Azure), Infra (Azure), among others.