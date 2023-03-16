Breaking News
X
Zee is 'set' to repay IndusInd $10 million to wrap Sony deal
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSonata Software arm completes acquisition of Quant Systems and subsidiaries

Sonata Software arm completes acquisition of Quant Systems and subsidiaries

Sonata Software arm completes acquisition of Quant Systems and subsidiaries
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 16, 2023 3:33:03 PM IST (Published)

Earlier this week, Sonata Software emerged as Top SI Partner for Bayer’s new agri-food cloud solution. During the same period, Sonata Software partnered with Sinequa for intelligent search solution.

IT major Sonata Software on Thursday said its arm, Sonata Software North America Inc., has completed the acquisition of Texas-based Quant Systems Inc. and its subsidiaries for $65 million. Sonata Software stock is currently trading at Rs 817.5 apiece, down over 1 percent, at 2:26 pm.

Recommended Articles

View All
Life that Matters: Same-sex marriage — wedding isn't the challenge, but more serious legal issues are the divorce, alimony and domestic violence

Life that Matters: Same-sex marriage — wedding isn't the challenge, but more serious legal issues are the divorce, alimony and domestic violence

Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Shrinkflation may now hit your milk packets | Explained

Shrinkflation may now hit your milk packets | Explained

Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Bengaluru couple swap lucrative jobs for samosa startup — now earning Rs 12 lakh per day

Bengaluru couple swap lucrative jobs for samosa startup — now earning Rs 12 lakh per day

Mar 15, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Fixed maturity plans back in the game — should you invest now?

Fixed maturity plans back in the game — should you invest now?

Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


As per reports Quant Systems was founded in 2008. The company has a team of over 300 engineers in its delivery centres in India (Hyderabad) and Costa Rica. It also has onshore presence in North America.
Earlier this week, Bengaluru-based IT services midcap company Sonata Software emerged as the Top SI Partner for Bayer’s new agri-food cloud solution. During the same period, Sonata Software partnered with Sinequa for an intelligent search solution.
Also Read | Mumbai Indians on boards Sonata Software as Associate Partner for WPL 2023
At the beginning of the month, the software firm announced attaining all six Microsoft solutions partner designations. It achieved solutions partner designations in business applications, data and AI (Azure), and in Digital and App Innovation (Azure), Infra (Azure), among others.
Also Read | Sonata Software's largest acquisition ever to become 1/6th of overall topline going forward
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Sonata Software

Previous Article

Vinod Adani owns Ambuja Cements and ACC

Next Article

Canada's Couch-Tard to acquire retails assets worth €3.1 billion of TotalEnergies

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X