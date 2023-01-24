Sonata Software appoints Samir Dhir as MD, CEO from February 14

Shares of Sonata Software ended at Rs 625.00, up by Rs 32.15, or 32.15 percent on the BSE.
Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, on Tuesday, January 24, said it has appointed Samir Dhir, the current whole-time director, and CEO, as managing director and CEO of the company from February 14, 2023.
Also, the company has appointed Srikar Reddy, the current managing director and a member of the board of directors, as executive vice chairman from February 14, 2023, until April 3, 2026.
Dhir has more than 25 years of leadership and industry experience. In his last role, he served as CEO of global markets and industries at Virtusa, where he managed the company's revenues of over $1.6 billion. As part of the role, he built depth in BFSI, TMT, and healthcare industries for digital capabilities.
Reddy is a graduate from the Regional Engineering College (NIT, Trichy), and a post graduate in management from IIM Calcutta. He is actively involved with NASSCOM and CII and was the chairman of the Regional NASSCOM Council.
Reddy has been the Speaker at WEF and NASSCOM events. He was conferred with the distinguished Alumni award by NITT, for his contribution to industry.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
