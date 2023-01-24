English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies News

Sonata Software appoints Samir Dhir as MD, CEO from February 14

Sonata Software appoints Samir Dhir as MD, CEO from February 14

Sonata Software appoints Samir Dhir as MD, CEO from February 14
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 24, 2023 5:07:11 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Sonata Software ended at Rs 625.00, up by Rs 32.15, or 32.15 percent on the BSE.

Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, on Tuesday, January 24, said it has appointed Samir Dhir, the current whole-time director, and CEO, as managing director and CEO of the company from February 14, 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
CCI acting chief tenure extended but lack of chairperson has kept deals worth $1,300 million hanging

CCI acting chief tenure extended but lack of chairperson has kept deals worth $1,300 million hanging

Jan 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Hit by layoffs? Hiring experts and counsellors share ways to manage anxiety, debt and job applications

Hit by layoffs? Hiring experts and counsellors share ways to manage anxiety, debt and job applications

Jan 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Pakistan suffers major grid breakdown — what's causing country's worsening power crisis

Pakistan suffers major grid breakdown — what's causing country's worsening power crisis

Jan 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe

The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe

Jan 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


Also, the company has appointed Srikar Reddy, the current managing director and a member of the board of directors, as executive vice chairman from February 14, 2023, until April 3, 2026.
Dhir has more than 25 years of leadership and industry experience. In his last role, he served as CEO of global markets and industries at Virtusa, where he managed the company's revenues of over $1.6 billion. As part of the role, he built depth in BFSI, TMT, and healthcare industries for digital capabilities.
Also Read: Zomato relaunches Gold membership with offers on dining and delivery
Reddy is a graduate from the Regional Engineering College (NIT, Trichy), and a post graduate in management from IIM Calcutta. He is actively involved with NASSCOM and CII and was the chairman of the Regional NASSCOM Council.
Reddy has been the Speaker at WEF and NASSCOM events. He was conferred with the distinguished Alumni award by NITT, for his contribution to industry.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Sonata Software

Previous Article

Zensar shares end higher despite sharp drop in revenue in December quarter

Next Article

Nykaa taps ex-Godrej executive P Ganesh months after last CFO quit amid bonus issue controversy

X