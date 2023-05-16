Sona Comstar partners with UK’s Equipmake to make electric powertrains in India

Rating agency CRISIL expects the electric car market in India to grow from 30,000 units in financial year 2022 to 1.6 million in financial year 2032.

Automotive technology firm Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. on Tuesday said that it has signed a pact with UK-based Equipmake to manufacture electric powertrains for cars, buses and commercial vehicles in India and other markets.

Under the technology licencing agreement, Equipmake will provide licence for certain patented spoke motor and inverter technology in the power range of 100 kW to 440 kW to Sona Comstar to manufacture and sell EV powertrains, subsystems, and components for electric cars, buses, commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles.

Besides, Sona Comstar will manufacture EV powertrains, sub-systems, and components, based on patented technology of Equipmake for the target applications in India and other select markets.

Both companies expect the production of these systems to begin in 2025, Sona Comstar said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Sona Comstar will lead the business development and customer sales in India, Thailand and select South Asian countries, while Equipmake will lead the sales in the rest of the world.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar, said that he is positive about the Indian auto and auto component industry. He showed confidence that the industry will grow between 10 percent and 15 percent in financial year.

Founded in 1995, Sona Comstar is one of the world's leading automotive technology companies.It has nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, United States, Mexico, and China.