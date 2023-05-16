Breaking News
Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit zooms to Rs 3,005 crore, beats estimates
Sona Comstar partners with UK’s Equipmake to make electric powertrains in India
By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 3:42:48 PM IST (Published)

Rating agency CRISIL expects the electric car market in India to grow from 30,000 units in financial year 2022 to 1.6 million in financial year 2032.

Automotive technology firm Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. on Tuesday said that it has signed a pact with UK-based Equipmake to manufacture electric powertrains for cars, buses and commercial vehicles in India and other markets.

Under the technology licencing agreement, Equipmake will provide licence for certain patented spoke motor and inverter technology in the power range of 100 kW to 440 kW to Sona Comstar to manufacture and sell EV powertrains, subsystems, and components for electric cars, buses, commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles.


Besides, Sona Comstar will manufacture EV powertrains, sub-systems, and components, based on patented technology of Equipmake for the target applications in India and other select markets.

