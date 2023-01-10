Sona BLW shares rise after €40.5 million acquisition in Serbia, analysts give it a thumbs up

Sona Comstar will fund the transaction primarily from its existing resources and it is likely to be EPS accretive to the company from the first year itself.

Buy / Sell Sona BLW share TRADE Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. gained as much as 6 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company announced the acquisition of 54 percent stake and voting rights in Serbia-based NOVELIC, a leading provider of mmWave radar sensors.

The transaction will be done for a sum of 40.5 million Euros, which will be payable in three tranches within two years from the completion of the deal.

Sona BLW will also acquire entities owned by the founders of NOVELIC, which are engaged in the chip designing business as part of the deal.

The acquisition marks the foray of Sona Comstar in the field of autonomous and connected vehicle technologies by utilising NOVELIC's capabilities in sensors and perception solutions.

Subject to execution of definitive agreements and completion of certain identified conditions present, the deal is likely to close by March 2023.

NOVELIC is a self-sustaining provider of mmWave radar sensors, perception solutions, and full-stack embedded systems. The company has been profitable in every year since its inception.

Sona Comstar will fund the transaction primarily from its existing resources and it is likely to be EPS accretive to the company from the first year itself.

Citi has maintained its buy rating on Sona BLW with a price target of Rs 560 citing comfortable valuations. However, it says that their target to reach $100 million in revenue over the next 6-7 years will be an uphill task from the current levels of $9.3 million.

The acquisition has led to CLSA upgrading the stock to buy with a price target of Rs 535. The brokerage says that the deal will open a new growth avenue in autonomous and connected vehicles space.

Nomura believes that NOVELIC being ahead of competition and stricter Euro NCAP safety requirements can lead to significant growth for the company. It also said that the deal marks Sona's entry into a segment where growth opportunity can be very high as vehicles become electrified and autonomous.

Shares of Sona BLW are trading 5.7 percent higher at Rs 446.50.