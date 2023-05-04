Sona BLW plans to execute 70% of its order book in the next five years

Automotive technology firm Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. intends to execute nearly 70 percent of its net order book of Rs 21,500 crore within five years, according to MD & CEO Vivek Vikram Singh.

Sona BLW reported net profit growth of 54 percent year-on-year to Rs 119.8 crore for the March quarter.

Revenue for the period increased by 35 percent from the year-ago period to Rs 744 crore. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Singh said that the company has grown at 25 percent and above over the last three years and expressed confidence that this growth will sustain going forward as well.

Sona BLW's electric vehicle segment saw revenue growth of 37 percent to Rs 203.7 crore, which is close to 27 percent of the overall topline. This is an increase from 14 percent share that the business had in the company's topline in financial year 2021.

Singh said that the battery electrical segment will contribute 45-50 percent of revenue by financial year 2026.

Further, the automotive technology firm said it received a new order worth Rs 501 crore in the quarter under review in electric vehicle space from North American original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Brokerage firm Jefferies believes that a new order win for bundled differential system for class-4 electric CVs, although small in quantum, underlines Sona's rising product capability & customer traction. It expects Sona's revenue to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 31 percent over financial year 2023-2026. The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 600.