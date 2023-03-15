An order book of nearly Rs 24,000 crore, which is yet to start execution, provides strong revenue visibility.

Brokerage firm Jefferies has initiated coverage on Sona BLW Precision Forgings with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 575.

The price target implies a potential upside of 33 percent from Sona BLW's closing levels on Friday.

Jefferies mentioned that it likes the company's strategy of expanding its component portfolio to address the intensifying electrification and autonomous trends in the global auto industry.

The company has also managed to raise its global differentials market share to 7.2 percent in 2022 from 4.5 percent in 2019 due to an early entry in the segment and continued research and development, which led to the company winning large orders. Sona already has a 55-90 percent market share among passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors within the domestic market, according to Jefferies.

"We believe Sona, with its strong R&D focus and Indian cost advantage, is well-placed to grow its differentials business," the note said.

Sona BLW is also developing EV traction motors, including three magnet-less technologies, according to the brokerage. It has already won multiple orders for EV motors in India and expects this to more than offset any potential decline in starter motors in the coming years.

An order book of nearly Rs 24,000 crore, which is yet to start execution, provides strong revenue visibility. Jefferies said that Sona's revenue potential over a 10-year period based on orders under execution and unexecuted order book has increased 50 percent over the last six quarters.

Jefferies expects Sona BLW's revenue, operating profit and earnings per share to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31 percent, 35 percent and 40 percent from the current year until financial year 2026. There are upside risks to this estimate in case the PLI benefits accrue as well.

However, the brokerage called Sona BLW's valuations at 38x financial year 2024 price-to-earnings as "rich" but expects them to sustain given the strong growth outlook and a key overhang of Blackstone's stake sale also behind. A global auto industry downturn and a slow ramp-up in new orders are key risks to their estimates.

Sona BLW will also see its weight adjustment in FTSE indices on Friday, March 17. Analysts believe that the stock can see potential inflows of nearly $25 million.