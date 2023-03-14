Who were the buyers of Blackstone’s 20.5% stake in Sona BLW Precision on Monday

CLSA said that the exit of Blackstone will not change their thesis on the company.
Private equity firm Blackstone, which held a stake in Sona BLW through an entity called Singapore VII Topco III PTE Ltd, sold nearly 12 crore shares in the company for Rs 4,917 crore on Monday in the open market at an average price of Rs 410.04 apiece.
|Sona BLW Block Deal
|Fund
|Shares Purchased
|Government of Singapore
|2.4 Crore
|Societe Generale
|90.3 Lakh
|BNP Paribas Arbitrage
|72.55 Lakh
|Fidelity Investment Trust
|39.65 Lakh
|Fidelity Asian Values Plc
|74 Lakh
|Monetary Authority of Singapore
|57.85 Lakh
|HDFC MF
|36.58 Lakh
|ICICI Prudential
|40.24 Lakh
Commenting on the development, Sona Comstar’s promoter and non-executive chairman Sunjay Kapur said, “Moving forward, our focus remains on providing innovative products and solutions to our customers and creating value for all our stakeholders.”
Sona Comstar was formed by the merger of Sona BLW and Comstar Automotive in 2019. The company is a leading global supplier of driveline solutions for battery electric vehicles (BEV), passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and off-highway vehicles. It is also India’s largest EV component supplier.
Shares of Sona BLW are trading 6.1 percent higher at Rs 431.15 and have recovered most of Monday's losses.