business Newscompanies NewsWho were the buyers of Blackstone's 20.5% stake in Sona BLW Precision on Monday

Who were the buyers of Blackstone’s 20.5% stake in Sona BLW Precision on Monday

Who were the buyers of Blackstone's 20.5% stake in Sona BLW Precision on Monday
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 14, 2023 11:37:11 AM IST (Published)

CLSA said that the exit of Blackstone will not change their thesis on the company.

Foreign investors, mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies were buyers of Blackstone's 20.5 percent stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., which it sold on Monday via a block deal.

Private equity firm Blackstone, which held a stake in Sona BLW through an entity called Singapore VII Topco III PTE Ltd, sold nearly 12 crore shares in the company for Rs 4,917 crore on Monday in the open market at an average price of Rs 410.04 apiece.


Some of the marquee buyers in this deal were the Government of Singapore, Societe Generale, Fidelity Asian Values Plc, BNP Paribas Arbitrage and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Among mutual funds who bought stake included HDFC Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential.
Sona BLW Block Deal
FundShares Purchased
Government of Singapore2.4 Crore
Societe Generale90.3 Lakh
BNP Paribas Arbitrage72.55 Lakh
Fidelity Investment Trust39.65 Lakh
Fidelity Asian Values Plc74 Lakh
Monetary Authority of Singapore57.85 Lakh
HDFC MF36.58 Lakh
ICICI Prudential40.24 Lakh
Brokerage firm CLSA maintained its buy rating on the stock but cut its price target to Rs 529 from Rs 566 earlier. The firm said that Sona BLW has a very strong order book and their EBITDA margin may increase led by the PLI scheme and product mix. The note further added that the exit of Blackstone will not change their thesis on the company.
Sona BLW reported its highest ever quarterly revenue and net profit in the December period.

Commenting on the development, Sona Comstar’s promoter and non-executive chairman Sunjay Kapur said, “Moving forward, our focus remains on providing innovative products and solutions to our customers and creating value for all our stakeholders.”

Sona Comstar was formed by the merger of Sona BLW and Comstar Automotive in 2019. The company is a leading global supplier of driveline solutions for battery electric vehicles (BEV), passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and off-highway vehicles. It is also India’s largest EV component supplier.

Shares of Sona BLW are trading 6.1 percent higher at Rs 431.15 and have recovered most of Monday's losses.

(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
