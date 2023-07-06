CNBC TV18
Solara Active Pharma Sciences shares drop after Rs 450 crore rights issue announcement
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 11:39:43 AM IST (Published)

Solara Active Pharma also announced that its Managing Director Jitesh Devendra has resigned from his post.

Shares of API manufacturer Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. declined 2 percent on Thursday after the company announced a Rs 450 crore rights issue to raise capital from shareholders.

The company informed the bourses that its board of directors in a meeting on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 450 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company.
The record date will be determined and notified subsequently, it stated, adding that the detailed terms in relation to the rights issue such as the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing and terms of payment will be determined in due course.
