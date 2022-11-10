Homebusiness newscompanies news

Solar Industries continues surge post quarterly earnings as shares hit 52-week high

Solar Industries continues surge post quarterly earnings as shares hit 52-week high

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Shares of Solar Industries have gained nearly 75 percent this year.

Recommended Articles

View All

Indian government is worried by private investments not taking off

IST3 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Now for that other Nirav Modi case

IST5 Min(s) Read

Suryakumar Yadav's brand value strike rate mirrors his onfield exploits

IST3 Min(s) Read

US midterm elections: Possible scenarios in the close fight between Democrats and Republicans

IST2 Min(s) Read

Shares of Solar Industries India Ltd, the largest manufacturer of industrial explosives and explosive initiating systems in India hit a 52-week high in intraday trading on Thursday.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 4,251.15 and has risen over 75 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Shares have gained nearly 10 percent since the company reported its quarterly results on November 4. The company reported its highest-ever net profit during the September quarter.

Revenue for the quarter also doubled on a year-on-year basis.

The company said that gross margins contracted nearly 230 basis points year-on-year, but expanded 640 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to higher realisation and stable raw material cost.

Solar Industries' exports and overseas business outperformed with a growth of 107 percent. The company's defence business crossed Rs 100 crore in revenue during the quarter.

Solar Industries also became the first private sector company in India to receive an export order for ready to use ammunition worth Rs 300 crore.

After the earnings, ICICI Direct said it was maintaining its ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with a 12-month target price of Rs 4,700.

Shares of Solar Industries have given up gains from their 52-week high and are trading unchanged at Rs 4,170.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Solar industries

Previous Article

Electric 2-wheeler sales hit all-time high in Oct — here's company-wise breakup

Next Article

Shares of Deepak Nitrite fall most in a year after quarterly profit falls 30 percent