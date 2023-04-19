SoftTech, Tech Mahindra jointly secures a deal to deliver technology service for a Finnish company

The company revealed that Tech Mahindra spearheaded and led the deal with YIT. Under the deal, SoftTech will be providing extensive support to Tech Mahindra on various domain-specific services and products.

Software firm SoftTech Engineers, on Thursday, said it has secured a project in collaboration with Tech Mahindra to deliver technical service and drive digitalisation for Finland-based construction company YIT.

"With our cutting-edge technologies and domain-specific solutions, we are confident in delivering exceptional value and efficiency to the project. This win underscores our commitment to providing top-notch advancements to the construction industry and reinforces our position as a trusted partner for digital transformation in the AEC sector,” said Vijay Gupta, CEO & Founder at SoftTech.

The company revealed that Tech Mahindra spearheaded and led the deal with YIT. Under the deal, SoftTech will be providing extensive support to Tech Mahindra on various domain-specific services and products.

Listed in Nasdaq, Helsinki, Finland, YIT was set up in 1912. The company develops and builds apartments, business premises and entire areas. YIT also specialises in demanding infrastructure construction and paving.

The Finnish company operates in 11 countries including Finland, Russia, Scandinavia, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland.

Last month, Tech Mahindra announced that it will invest up to Rs 700 crore in the newly created business of products and platforms over the next two years.