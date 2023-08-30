Softbank sells 1.16% stake in Zomato for Rs 947 crore

The Japanese conglomerate Softbank on Wednesday (August 30) divested a 1.16 percent ownership stake in online food ordering company Zomato for Rs 947 crore. The transaction, executed through an open market operation, saw Softbank's affiliate — SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte — offload the shares of Zomato on the National Stock Exchange.

Notably, this transaction attracted significant interest, with key buyers including major entities like Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund , Axis Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Nomura Singapore, Goldman Sachs, and Ghisallo Master Fund LP.

The disinvestment involved SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte divesting 10,00,00,000 shares, accounting for a 1.16 percent stake in the Gurgaon headquartered company, as per the block deal data available with the NSE.

The deal was struck at an average share price of Rs 94.70, culminating in a substantial transactional value of Rs 947 crore. Following this strategic maneuver, Softbank's overall shareholding in the company has declined, settling at 2.19 percent from the previously held 3.35 percent stake at the conclusion of the June quarter, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

Zomato's stock soared by 5.28 percent in a single trading day, ultimately closing at Rs 99.70 per share on the National Stock Exchange.

According to reports, Softbank's association with Zomato stems from the platform's acquisition of Blinkit in August last year, which consequently resulted in Softbank becoming a shareholder.

There was a lock-in period of 12 months for these shares, which concluded this month and prompted Softbank to embark on the process of divestment. Softbank was an investor in Blinkit, as per the reports.

In a related development, prominent players Tiger Global and billionaire investor Yuri Milner's DST Global on Monday orchestrated a similar move, divesting a 1.8 percent ownership stake in Zomato. This decision carried a transactional value of Rs 1,412 crore and was enacted through open market transactions.

Following the stake sale by Tiger Global Management , the notable U.S.-based private equity firm concluded its engagement with the online food ordering and delivery platform.

With inputs from agencies