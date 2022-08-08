Softbank swings to a massive loss

By CNBCTV18.com

SoftBank Group Corp on Monday reported a 3.16 trillion yen ($23.37 billion) net loss for the quarter ended June. In the corresponding period in the preceding fiscal, multinational conglomerate posted a profit of 761.5 billion yen.

The group reported a 2.33 trillion yen ($17.23 billion) loss at its Vision Fund unit for the quarter under review. During May, SoftBank's Vision Fund unit suffered a record loss due to market turmoil triggered by rising interest rates and political instability.

Founder and CEO Masayoshi Son will speak at the earnings briefing at 4:30 pm (13:00 IST).

