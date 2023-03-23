SoftBank-backed Unacademy explores merger with Byju’s-owned Aakash

The deal, if it happens, will be a mix of cash and stock, with the merged entity exploring an IPO instead of Aakash alone seeking a public listing.

SoftBank-backed Unacademy is in talks for a potential merger with Byju’s-owned Aakash, three people familiar with the development said, portending a significant shakeup involving two of India’s most-valued edtech companies.

The deal, if it happens, will be a mix of cash and stock, with the merged entity exploring an IPO (initial public offering) instead of Aakash alone seeking a public listing, as is being contemplated now by Byju’s, the sources said.

The discussions are at an early stage and a transaction may not materialise but events have moved far enough for talks to take place over the last month between Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran and Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal, Moneycontrol has learnt.

One of the persons cited above said only conversations have started and these haven’t reached a term sheet stage yet, while a second person cited above said common investors in both companies were keen to see a merger through, as the combined entity may present a more compelling case for a potential PO, creating a liquidity event for them. A term sheet is a nonbinding agreement that outlines terms and conditions for a potential investment.

While Munjal is expected to run the merged entity, Byju may get a board seat, the sources said.

Aakash and Byju’s flatly denied the merger talks. Unacademy declined to comment.

The two Bengaluru-based startups are rivals in the hyper-competitive edtech space, but they are backed by a bevy of common investors, among them General Atlantic, Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital. With new funding hard to come by but new rivals such as Noida-based PhysicsWallah gaining ground, a merger involving strong elements from their portfolio would allow investors to give Byju’s and Unacademy a better chance of fending off competition.

The potential merger comes even as Byju’s is in talks with bankers to list Aakash on the public bourses in India and is aiming for a valuation of $3-4 billion . Aakash had a revenue of around Rs 1,400 crore in FY22 (2021-22) and is expected to cross the Rs 2,500 crore mark this year, according to sources, and a $3 billion valuation will give it a 10x revenue multiple.

"It will be very hard for Aakash to list at a 10x multiple in this market, especially considering that it is not a digital-first business," said one of the people quoted above.

"A potential merger with Unacademy would give it another Rs 1,400-1,500 crore of revenue. While it will also mean that Aakash will bring huge losses of Unacademy on its books, they might be able to figure out a way to navigate that by leveraging capabilities," the person added.

If the deal goes through, Unacademy and Aakash will create one of the biggest coaching companies in India, having strong footholds in both offline and online test preparation segments. Currently, Unacademy has about 50 million active learners while Aakash has a student count of more than 2,50,000 across its 200 centers in India.

The merger deliberations come at a time when Byju’s is facing a liquidity crunch as its fundraising plans have gotten delayed due to a prolonged due diligence process according to a Bloomberg report. A part of this deal, about $100 million, will be in cash, which will help Byju’s, which is currently the world’s most-valued edtech startup, to tide over the immediate need for money, people quoted above said.

Byju’s acquired Aakash Educational Services in April 2021 just before the second wave of Covid swamped India, shutting schools, colleges and physical tuition centers, which had just started reopening after the first wave. Byju’s had agreed to pay $950 million for the stock and cash deal.