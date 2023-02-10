Sobha enters Hyderabad market to tap growing real estate demand

Sobha Limited has entered the Hyderabad market to tap into the growing demand for residential properties. The Bengaluru-based, real estate firm reported its best sales quarter in both volume and value terms. In one of the better performances in recent years, cities outside Bengaluru have contributed to 40 percent of the overall sales volume.
A Knight Frank report in October last year had pegged Hyderabad as the second most expensive city after Mumbai in residential real estate. Hyderabad pushed New Delhi to the third position on the list.
While sharing the company’s strategy and future plans, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Jagadish Nangineni, MD of Sobha, said, “We are present in 11 cities and we have just added our twelfth city, Hyderabad, with Sobha Waterfront in last month.”
“Geographical diversification has contributed to steadiness and improvement,” he added.
Nangineni stated that Sobha's goal is to improve sales from newer geographies in the medium to long term. With a project size of 6.5 lakh sq ft in Hyderabad, the company seeks to enter the buzzing market.
“We would be able to do about 4 msf this year and next financial year we aim to do better, we are aiming for about 5 msf in terms of new launches in line with our sales run-rate,” he added.
Sobha's collections have been improving with the company expecting a 30 percent bump in last year's collections which came in at Rs 3,200 crore.
Sobha has also been making efforts to reduce debt and the management told CNBC-TV18 that it had reduced it by Rs 1,280 crore in the last 9 quarters.
Nangineni stated that part of the incremental cash flows will be invested in debt repayment, allowing the company to maintain a strong financial position.
The stock was down 0.85 percent in the last week and 1.52 percent in the past month.
For more details, watch the accompanying video