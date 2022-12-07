Sobha shares drop 5.5% after ED provisionally attaches land assets worth Rs 201 crore in Kerala

The said order comes after ED conducted an inquiry regarding allotment of certain plots being developed pursuant to a joint development arrangement with certain landowners/licensees in Gurugram in 2008.

Shares of Bengaluru-headquartered real estate developer Sobha Ltd. declined 5.5 percent on Wednesday, after the Enforcement Directorate attached certain land assets in Kerala worth Rs 201.6 crore provisionally.

The order comes after the ED conducted an inquiry regarding allotment of certain plots being development pursuant to a joint development arrangement with certain landowners in Gurugram in 2008.

Sobha said that it has been disclosing about this issue from time-to-time in its financial result statements.

The real estate company clarified that at present, it has no plans to develop the land parcels in question. Therefore, the provisional attachment will have no short or medium-term impact on the company's operations. The company further added that there has been no wrongdoing on their part and that they are confident of obtaining a favourable outcome through appropriate legal recourse.

The company said it has always been compliant with all applicable laws and regulations.

Shares of Sobha ended 5.4 percent lower at Rs 632.95.