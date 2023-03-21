English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSnapdeal launches home, fashion and beauty & personal care categories on ONDC

Snapdeal launches home, fashion and beauty & personal care categories on ONDC

Snapdeal launches home, fashion and beauty & personal care categories on ONDC
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Mar 21, 2023 2:43:22 PM IST (Published)

Snapdeal draws more than 86 percent of its orders from outside metro cities, with more than 72 percent of the orders flowing from buyers living in smaller cities and towns. With an exclusive focus on the value segment, more than 95 percent of the products sold on Snapdeal are priced below Rs 1,000.

E-commerce platform Snapdeal announced on Tuesday that it has begun receiving orders through Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This move will allow buyers using ONDC seamless access to Snapdeal's broad selection of value merchandise, the company said in a statement.

Recommended Articles

View All
Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play

Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey

Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey

Mar 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Carl Pei goes full YouTuber for Nothing Ear (2) launch

Carl Pei goes full YouTuber for Nothing Ear (2) launch

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained

Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Snapdeal added that its initial orders via ONDC have been from cities like Ajmer, Gurdaspur, Aligarh, Indore, Kakinada, and Amravati, with a focus on home and kitchen products, including bedsheets, towels, utensils, storage and serving sets, and kitchen tools. The company plans to expand its offering to include fashion and beauty and personal care categories.
Snapdeal draws more than 86 percent of its orders from outside metro cities, with more than 72 percent of the orders flowing from buyers living in smaller cities and towns. With an exclusive focus on the value segment, more than 95 percent of the products sold on Snapdeal are priced below Rs 1,000.
As part of the collaboration, buyers coming via ONDC will be able to access a large catalogue covering home and kitchen products. Snapdeal also said that it is in the process of expanding access to the Fashion, and Beauty & Personal Care categories.
Also Read: Reliance Capital lenders meet today to decide on second round of auctions: Exclusive
"The fashion category will include apparel, footwear and accessories for kids, women and men. The accessories include fast-selling products like wallets, belts, sunglasses and watches. The personal care category will include skin care, hair care and oral care products and deodorants, while the beauty category will include a range of make-up products including lipsticks, nail polish and eye make-up,” the statement read.
According to Unicommerce, an e-commerce enablement platform, e-commerce growth in India has moved beyond large cities to hundreds of Tier 2, 3, and smaller cities. The market share of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in 2022 was 41.5 percent and 21.4 percent, respectively. The Red Seer Report predicts that mid-income buyers from India's Tier 2+ cities covering more than 80 percent of India's population will triple in size in five years, from approximately 78 million in 2021 to nearly 256 million by 2026.
Snapdeal CEO Himanshu Chakrawarti said, "Enabling India's existing retail players, especially MSMEs, to embrace the online opportunity is the best way for India to reap the digital dividend for the largest section of society." He added that Snapdeal would continue to collaborate with ONDC to enable small and medium enterprises, sellers, and emerging brands to grow their business by tapping into customers across India through ONDC.
ONDC CEO T. Koshy said, "We're excited to have Snapdeal join the ONDC network with its repertoire of merchants from across the country with a special focus on MSME among others. This is in line with that inclusive agenda of ONDC providing equal opportunities for big and small enterprises."
Also Read: Accenture to acquire industrial AI company Flutura to build its data and AI capabilities
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

E-commerceondcSnapdeal

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X