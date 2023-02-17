homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSnapchat now has 750 million monthly active users

Snapchat now has 750 million monthly active users

By Sangam Singh  Feb 17, 2023 12:20:55 AM IST (Updated)

Snapchat Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said on Thursday the company's photo messaging app Snapchat now has 750 million monthly active users. He said this while speaking during an investor presentation.

-With inputs from Reuters
Also Read:YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down, Indian-American Neal Mohan to be elevated
First Published: Feb 17, 2023 12:17 AM IST
