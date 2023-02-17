Snapchat Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said on Thursday the company's photo messaging app Snapchat now has 750 million monthly active users.
Snapchat Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said on Thursday the company's photo messaging app Snapchat now has 750 million monthly active users. He said this while speaking during an investor presentation.
-With inputs from Reuters
First Published: Feb 17, 2023 12:17 AM IST
