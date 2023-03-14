Snack company DFM Foods to be delisted from BSE and NSE on April 5

The company pioneered the introduction of packaged snacks into the Indian market with the release of its Crax corn rings. Shares of DFM Foods ended at Rs 457.95, up by Rs 0.85, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.

DFM Foods, which sells snacks under the Crax and the Natkhat brands, on Tuesday, March 14, said it will be delisted from BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd from April 5, 2023.

"...this is to inform you that the company is in receipt of the Delisting Order dated March 14, 2023, approving the delisting of equity shares of the Company from BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd," the company said in an exchange filing.

Accordingly, trading in the equity shares of the company will be discontinued from BSE and NSE from Tuesday, March 28, 2023 (the closing hours of trading on March 27, 2023).

Also Read: Mahindra and Mahindra winds up Bangladesh business

Sources close to the development suggested that the decision to delist DFM Foods was taken after a continuous slump in the company's performance. The promoters were worried that the stock will not get good returns if the current performance continues. JM Financial is the manager of the delisting proposal.

DFM Foods deals in the production and distribution of processed and packaged snack foods. The company pioneered the introduction of packaged snacks into the Indian market with the release of its Crax corn rings.

The company introduced Crax corn rings in 1984 and currently has sales in north, west, and central India.

Shares of DFM Foods ended at Rs 457.95, up by Rs 0.85, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.