Skipper Limited — Right sector at the right time but how much in the price?

The quarterly performance of the company has been improving and they reported their best-ever quarterly revenues in the fourth quarter of FY23, as revenues topped Rs 650 crore with both engineering and polymer products growing in excess of 20 percent and margin showing an improving trend every quarter in FY23. The management has indicated that they now intend to grow by 25-30 percent for next three years.

Skipper Limited has three broad segments namely manufacturing for transmission and distribution structures consisting of power transmission towers, power distribution poles and telecom towers, among others. It also has a small, but growing brand in polymer sector which includes UPVC pipes, CPVC pipes and HDPE pipes. The smallest part of its business is infrastructure projects which includes transmission line EPC, telecom EPC, railway electrification and water EPC.

Over the past few years though, growth hasn't been great. However, the management has indicated that they now intend to grow by 25-30 percent for the next three years.

Jun-22 Sep-22 Dec-22 Mar-23 Sales + 416 462 445 657 Margins % 8% 8% 10% 11% PAT -1 3 10 24

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Sales + 1,871 1,391 1,582 1,707 1,980 OPM % 10% 10% 9% 10% 10% PAT 31 41 21 25 36

Vertical-wise, the engineering products business is the largest revenue contributor with the best margin at 12.8 percent. The management said there is scope for overall margin to get better on back of better quality contracts and increased share of engineering export business. This will be further aided by the polymer segment as it attains scale and size and which will be benefited from fixed cost getting rationalised over a larger revenue base. The management added that they are positioned to grow exports from existing 50 percent of engineering revenue in FY23 to 75 percent in the next couple of years.

Segmental Split FY23 Revenue Contribution EBITDA Contribution Margins Engineering Products 77.00% 90% 12.80% Polymer Products 20.50% 9% 4.80% Infra Projects 2.60% 1% 4.00%

The year-end closing order book was at Rs 4,551 crore which is the highest ever in its history. Of which, exports accounted for 20 percent and the share of non-transmission and distribution products, including railways and telecom, increased to 62 percent, but this is higher as they secured their largest single order win of around Rs 2,570 crore from BSNL during FY23.

Additionally the company is actively pursuing projects worth Rs 6,600 crore on the international front and about Rs 3,520 crore domestically. In the past month, the company won fresh orders worth Rs 1,135 crore from the domestic and international markets.

In FY23 the company made the right moves on the balancesheet-front as the total debt reduced on account of better working capital utilisation and better collection from debtors.

Long Term Debt Short Term Debt Gross Debtor Days FY23 249 Crore 235 Crore 70 Days FY22 279 Crore 287 Crore 100 Days

With regards to shareholding pattern, the promoter entity holds around 72 percent stake, while FII ownership is around 9.5 percent.

Shareholding Pattern as of March 2023 Promoter 71.89% Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC 4.31% ICG Q Limited 2.58%

If we annualise its healthy Q4FY23 numbers, it is trading at 17x so the company will have to deliver something phenomenal from here on to justify the recent run up.