SKF India MD says actual capex is picking up after 15 years of wait

For the full 2023-24 fiscal, SKF India expects to clock in double digit revenue growth and aims for a very high double digit EBITDA margin.

Bearings maker SKF India had last seen its capex cycle end in 2008. The company's managing director Manish Bhatnagar told CNBC-TV18 that after 15 years, the capex cycle has finally started to pick up.

“The last six to 12 months, green shoots began as announcements. Now we are seeing actual capex picking up. A big trigger for capex is capacity utilisation. Capacity utilisation in many of the sectors steel, cement, automotive, and energy are nearing 75 percent plus, and those are near their all-time highs. So, we are very hopeful,” Bhatnagar said.

Market expert Dipan Mehta, Director of Elixir Equities, believes steel prices should remain benign over the next few quarters. “That certainly will aid the margin for SKF . With automobiles and industrials doing as well as they are, this is a good play on these two large sectors, which I think looks ahead for decent growth rates for the next few months and quarters.”

Bhatnagar and Mehta’s remarks come a day after the bearings maker said it had recorded a 20 percent growth in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 154.53 crore in three months ended June 2023. SKF India reported a standalone PAT of Rs 129.18 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter was at Rs 1,149.6 crore as compared to Rs 1,054.7 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

He said that given SKF India's focus on strong cash flow momentum and driving operational efficiency, it will remain well-prepared for profitable growth in the upcoming quarters.

For the full FY24, the firm expects to clock in double-digit revenue growth, in line with what was seen in the previous few quarters and aims for a very high double-digit EBITDA margin.

In the interaction with CNBC-TV18, Bhatnagar also spoke about clean technology being a big growth driver for the company.

“We've been working on our strategic imperatives for the last few years, and we unveiled a brand new strategy last year, doubling down on the high growth areas for the future. So, for example, clean tech is a big growth initiative for us, clean tech is electrification, and clean tech is renewables. Railways also form part of clean tech. So, that's one doubling down off growth bets,” he said.

