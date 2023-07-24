SJVN shares gain the most in three years to an all-time high after PPA with Punjab, MoU with REC

SJVN said that its subsidiary would develop 1,000 MW anywhere in the country, with the balance 200 MW in Punjab, as per the RFS provisions.

Shares of state-owned electricity-generating company SJVN Ltd. surged more than 11 percent in trade on Monday after its subsidiary signed a power-purchase agreement (PPA) to supply 1,200 MW of solar power to Punjab for 25 years.

SJVN informed exchanges that the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd. (SGEL), has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd. (PSPCL) on Friday, July 21, for procurement of 1,200 MW solar power.

The project is expected to be commissioned by December 2024, as per the renewable fuel standard (RFS) provisions stating that the project shall be commissioned within a period of 18 months from the date of signing of the PPA. Moreover, the agreement shall be signed between PSPCL and SGEL for a period of 25 years.

Giving details on the new 1,200 MW project, SJVN said that its subsidiary would develop 1,000 MW anywhere in the country, with the balance 200 MW in Punjab, as per the RFS provisions.

The total tentative cost of the construction/development of the project was around Rs 7,000 crore, the company informed. The project will be developed on the build, own and operate (BOO) basis. It is expected to generate 2,997 million units (MUs) in the first year, while the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years should be about 69,661 MUs.

“With the addition of 1,200 MW capacity, the renewable energy portfolio of SJVN/SGEL has crossed the psychological barrier of 5 GW mark and that too backed by PPA for 25 years,” SJVN said in the stock exchange notification.

“The company is committed to achieve 25 GW of generation capacity by the end of the current decade, more than half of which is bound to come from renewable resources,” it added.

Additionally, the company has also signed an MoU with REC Ltd. under which, the latter will finance the projects of the company, its subsidiaries and Joint Ventures to the extent of Rs 50,000 crore. It will also be increasing its shareholding in Cross Border Power Transmission Company from the existing 26 percent for a total cash consideration of Rs 18 crore.

Shares of SJVN are trading 11.3 percent higher at Rs 55.8. The stock has risen 60 percent year-to-date and is trading at an all-time high.