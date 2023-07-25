SJVN shares end at a record high after receiving multiple orders over the last three days

SJVN on Monday won five projects of 5,097 megawatts (MW) from the Arunachal Pradesh government. The development of these five projects will involve an investment of over Rs 50,000 crore.

Shares of state-owned power producer SJVN Ltd. surged as much as 10 percent on Tuesday to hit a record high after bagging multiple new orders. The stock cooled-off in the second half of the day.

The stock jumped 10 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 62.70, extending Monday's gains of 14 percent. Shares have more than doubled from their 52-week low which it made in August last year.

Moreover, Monday's share movement was driven by its subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd signing a power-purchase agreement (PPA) to supply 1,200 MW of solar power to Punjab for 25 years.

In addition, the company also inked an MoU with REC, under which the latter will finance the projects of the company, its subsidiaries, and joint ventures to the extent of Rs 50,000 crore.

In terms of volume, 7.2 crore shares changed hands on the NSE, while over 54 lakh got traded on the BSE.

At the day's high, the company's market capitalisation had crossed Rs 23,000 crore. The stock has gained more than 50 percent in the last one month and over 110 percent in the past one year.

Overall, the company is aiming to achieve 25 GW of generation capacity by the end of the current decade and more than half of which will be through renewable resources.