CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSJVN shares end at a record high after receiving multiple orders over the last three days

    SJVN shares end at a record high after receiving multiple orders over the last three days

    SJVN shares end at a record high after receiving multiple orders over the last three days
    2 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 25, 2023 4:17:29 PM IST (Published)

    SJVN on Monday won five projects of 5,097 megawatts (MW) from the Arunachal Pradesh government. The development of these five projects will involve an investment of over Rs 50,000 crore.

    Shares of state-owned power producer SJVN Ltd. surged as much as  10 percent on Tuesday to hit a record high after bagging multiple new orders. The stock cooled-off in the second half of the day.

    Share Market Live

    The stock jumped 10 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 62.70, extending Monday's gains of 14 percent. Shares have more than doubled from their 52-week low which it made in August last year.


    SJVN on Monday won five projects of 5,097 megawatts (MW) from the Arunachal Pradesh government. The development of these five projects will involve an investment of over Rs 50,000 crore.

    Moreover, Monday's share movement was driven by its subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd signing a power-purchase agreement (PPA) to supply 1,200 MW of solar power to Punjab for 25 years.

    In addition, the company also inked an MoU with REC, under which the latter will finance the projects of the company, its subsidiaries, and joint ventures to the extent of Rs 50,000 crore.

    In terms of volume, 7.2 crore shares changed hands on the NSE, while over 54 lakh got traded on the BSE.

    At the day's high, the company's market capitalisation had crossed Rs 23,000 crore. The stock has gained more than 50 percent in the last one month and over 110 percent in the past one year.

    Overall, the company is aiming to achieve 25 GW of generation capacity by the end of the current decade and more than half of which will be through renewable resources.

    Shares of SJVN ended 4 percent higher at Rs 59.40.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    SJVN

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

    Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

    Jul 25, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

    Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

    Jul 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read

    Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

    Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

    Jul 24, 2023 IST22 Min Read

    Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

    Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

    Jul 24, 2023 IST12 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X