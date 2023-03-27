SJVN secures GREEN financing from JBIC worth 15 billion yen

English
By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 27, 2023 8:31:33 PM IST (Published)

Stocks of SJVN settled at Rs 30.85 apiece, up nearly one percent, when the market closed today, March 27. However, the stock has remained under pressure this year as it has been down nearly 10 percent.

Hydroelectric power generation company, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), on Monday said it has secured Global action for Reconciling Economic growth and Environmental preservation (GREEN) Financing from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) worth 15 billion yen, or approximately Rs 915 crore.

The loan is co-financed with Japanese private financial institutions, SJVN said in a statement. 
The company will use the funds to finance the 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating solar power project in Madhya Pradesh and the 100 MW Raghanesda solar power project in Gujarat, having a combined estimated cost of Rs 1,288.35 crore. 
Also Read: SJVN arm bags 200 MW solar project from Maharashtra discom
The two projects, currently being financed by JBIC, are scheduled to commission this year, and will produce about 450 MU of electricity in their first year of operation. Meanwhile, 60 percent of the debt arranged will be financed by JBIC itself, and the balance will come from commercial banks in Japan including MUFG Bank and San-in Godo Bank, SJVN revealed.
Last week, SJVN said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), bagged a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 200 MW solar power project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).
Also Read: SJVN sells entire stake in Bhutanese JV Kholongchhu Hydro Energy
