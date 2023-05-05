SJVN Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 800 cr from Gujarat government

The wind power project will be developed by SJVN or SGEL anywhere in India. Shares of SJVN Ltd ended at Rs 37.59, down by Rs 0.18, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Friday, May 5, said its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) has bagged orders worth Rs 800 crore from the Gujarat government.

The company bagged 100 MW at Rs 3.17 per unit on a build own and operate (BOO) basis under an open competitive tariff bidding process followed by an e-Reverse auction held on May 5, 2023, by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), the company said in an exchange filing.

The wind power project will be developed by SJVN or SGEL anywhere in India through an EPC contract. With the allotment of this capacity, SJVN's renewable portfolio now stands at 3,283 MW and is at different stages of implementation, the company said.

The cost of construction or development of this project shall be approximately Rs 800 crore. The project is expected to generate 281 MU in the first year and the project's cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 7,025 MU.

The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 3,44,255 tonnes of carbon emissions and would contribute to the Government of India's mission of reduction in carbon emissions, it said.

SJVN Green Energy Ltd participated in the request for selection floated by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for setting up of 500 MW STU/CTU connected wind power plant anywhere in India.