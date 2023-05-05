English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSJVN Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 800 cr from Gujarat government

SJVN Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 800 cr from Gujarat government

SJVN Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 800 cr from Gujarat government
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 5, 2023 7:37:18 PM IST (Published)

The wind power project will be developed by SJVN or SGEL anywhere in India. Shares of SJVN Ltd ended at Rs 37.59, down by Rs 0.18, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Friday, May 5, said its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) has bagged orders worth Rs 800 crore from the Gujarat government.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The company bagged 100 MW at Rs 3.17 per unit on a build own and operate (BOO) basis under an open competitive tariff bidding process followed by an e-Reverse auction held on May 5, 2023, by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), the company said in an exchange filing.


The wind power project will be developed by SJVN or SGEL anywhere in India through an EPC contract. With the allotment of this capacity, SJVN's renewable portfolio now stands at 3,283 MW and is at different stages of implementation, the company said.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X