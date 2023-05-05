SJVN Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 800 cr from Gujarat government

The wind power project will be developed by SJVN or SGEL anywhere in India. Shares of SJVN Ltd ended at Rs 37.59, down by Rs 0.18, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.
State-owned SJVN Ltd on Friday, May 5, said its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) has bagged orders worth Rs 800 crore from the Gujarat government.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The company bagged 100 MW at Rs 3.17 per unit on a build own and operate (BOO) basis under an open competitive tariff bidding process followed by an e-Reverse auction held on May 5, 2023, by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), the company said in an exchange filing.
The wind power project will be developed by SJVN or SGEL anywhere in India through an EPC contract. With the allotment of this capacity, SJVN's renewable portfolio now stands at 3,283 MW and is at different stages of implementation, the company said.