SJVN Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 800 cr from Gujarat government

The wind power project will be developed by SJVN or SGEL anywhere in India. Shares of SJVN Ltd ended at Rs 37.59, down by Rs 0.18, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Friday, May 5, said its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) has bagged orders worth Rs 800 crore from the Gujarat government.

The company bagged 100 MW at Rs 3.17 per unit on a build own and operate (BOO) basis under an open competitive tariff bidding process followed by an e-Reverse auction held on May 5, 2023, by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), the company said in an exchange filing.