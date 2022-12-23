SJVN expands wind energy footprint, wins 100 MW project at 2.90 per unit

Shares of SJVN Ltd ended at Rs 32.05, down by Rs 1.75, or 5.18 percent on the BSE. The tentative cost of this project is Rs 700 crore. It is expected to generate 262 MU in the first year of commissioning.

State-run SJVN Ltd on Friday said the company has won the full quoted capacity of a 100 MW wind power project at Rs 2.90 per unit on build own and operate basis through e-reverse auction. In an exchange filing on December 23, the company said it participated in the tariff-based competitive bidding for setting up the 1,200 MW Inter-State Transmission System-connected Wind Projects in India (Phase XIII), conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI).

The project will be developed across India through the company's wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd.

The tentative cost of this project is Rs 700 crore. It is expected to generate 262 MU in the first year of commissioning and cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years will be about 6,574 MU, it said. The project will be commissioned for a period of 24 months from the date of signing of the power sale agreement (PSA). The PSA shall be executed after the issuance of a letter of intent by SECI.

The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 3,22,150 tonne of carbon emission and would contribute to the Government of India’s mission to make our nation carbon neutral by 2070, it added.

