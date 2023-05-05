SJVN bags project worth Rs 600 crore for setting 1,000 MW STU Connected Solar PV Power Plant

SJVN on Friday announced that its arm SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) has bagged an order worth Rs 600 crore for setting up of 1,000 MW STU Connected Solar PV Power Plant. It has bagged the order from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RUVNL) of the Rajasthan government.

This 1,000 MW STU Connected Solar PV Power Plant can be set up anywhere in Rajasthan.

The hydroelectric power generation company, SJVN, in a regulatory filing on exchanges, said, “The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), participated in the Request for Selection (RfS) floated by Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RUVNL) for setting up of 1,000 MW STU Connected Solar PV Power Plant anywhere in the state of Rajasthan.”

SJVN has bagged 100 MW @2.62 per unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis under an open competitive tariff bidding process followed by an e-Reverse auction on May 4, 2023, by RUVNL.

The project is expected to generate 252 MU in the first year and the project's cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 5,866 MU. The commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 2,87,434 tonnes of carbon emission and would contribute to the Government of India's mission of reduction in carbon emission.

In a statement, the company said that with this addition, SJVN’s renewable portfolio has reached 1,100 MW in Rajasthan, which includes the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Project that is in the advanced stage of commissioning.

SJVN’s Renewable Project Portfolio now stands at 3,183 MW and the same are at different stages of implementation. With the allocation of this Project, the project portfolio of the company is now 47179 MW.

Shares of SJVN were trading at Rs 38.30 per share, up 2.54 percent, today, May 5, at 12:55 pm on NSE.

