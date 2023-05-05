SJVN bags project worth Rs 600 crore for setting 1,000 MW STU Connected Solar PV Power Plant

SJVN on Friday announced that its arm SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) has bagged an order worth Rs 600 crore for setting up of 1,000 MW STU Connected Solar PV Power Plant. It has bagged the order from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RUVNL) of the Rajasthan government.

This 1,000 MW STU Connected Solar PV Power Plant can be set up anywhere in Rajasthan.