SJVN bags project worth Rs 600 crore for setting 1,000 MW STU Connected Solar PV Power Plant

2 Min(s) Read
SJVN on Friday announced that its arm SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) has bagged an order worth Rs 600 crore for setting up of 1,000 MW STU Connected Solar PV Power Plant. It has bagged the order from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RUVNL) of the Rajasthan government.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
This 1,000 MW STU Connected Solar PV Power Plant can be set up anywhere in Rajasthan.
The hydroelectric power generation company, SJVN, in a regulatory filing on exchanges, said, “The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), participated in the Request for Selection (RfS) floated by Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RUVNL) for setting up of 1,000 MW STU Connected Solar PV Power Plant anywhere in the state of Rajasthan.”