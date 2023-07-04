SJS Enterprises completes acquisition of Walter Pack India

Shares of SJS Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 590.10, up by Rs 22.40, or 3.95 percent on the BSE.

SJS Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday said it completed the acquisition of a 90.1 percent stake in Walter Pack Automotive Products India Private Ltd (WPI) for Rs 239.3 crore.

This acquisition of WPI lays the groundwork for a strategic collaboration with Walter Pack Spain and one of the key shareholders, Antolin, a global provider of automotive interior technology solutions.

The company successfully acquired 3,15,442 equity shares of WPI, constituting 90.1 percent of the equity share capital of WPI. Consequently, WPI has become a subsidiary of SJS Enterprises Ltd.

Divulging the transaction details, SJS Enterprises said it acquired the entire 85 percent stake from Walter Pack Spain and a 5.1 percent stake from Indian promoter and founder, Roy Mathew, who will continue to own a 9.9 percent stake.

Roy Mathew will lead the WPI business and will be reporting to KA Joseph and Sanjay Thapar, the company said. Post the acquisition, the consolidated debt or EBITDA of SJS stands at around 0.8x.

WPI is one of the leading companies in India that has capabilities in advanced IMD, IMF, IML, and IME technologies, providing a strong technological advantage. SJS, as part of this transaction, has signed a 3-year service and technology support agreement with Walter Pack Spain regarding the ongoing exchange of know-how.

K A Joseph, managing director, promoter, and co-founder of SJS Enterprises said WPI caters primarily to the passenger vehicle and consumer durables segments, which will further diversify SJS' revenues.

In the financial year 2023-24, nine months of WPI’s revenues will be considered in SJS financials. The WPI acquisition is expected to be significantly EPS accretive in the current year itself. WPI would also add incremental scale to SJS given WPI's EBITDA is approximately one-third of SJS' EBITDA, Joseph said.