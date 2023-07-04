SJS Enterprises completes acquisition of Walter Pack India

Shares of SJS Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 590.10, up by Rs 22.40, or 3.95 percent on the BSE.

SJS Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday said it completed the acquisition of a 90.1 percent stake in Walter Pack Automotive Products India Private Ltd (WPI) for Rs 239.3 crore.

This acquisition of WPI lays the groundwork for a strategic collaboration with Walter Pack Spain and one of the key shareholders, Antolin, a global provider of automotive interior technology solutions.

The company successfully acquired 3,15,442 equity shares of WPI, constituting 90.1 percent of the equity share capital of WPI. Consequently, WPI has become a subsidiary of SJS Enterprises Ltd.