Buyback Announcement: This textile company is rewarding shareholders with a tender offer buyback

Shares of Siyaram Silk Mills will be in focus after the company announced a share buyback for its shareholders post its June quarter results.

The company will be buying back up to 16.61 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each. The buyback price of Rs 650 per share, will be at a 18.6 percent buyback to Friday's closing price. The total buyback consideration will be Rs 107.99 crore.

Siyaram Silk Mills buying back 16.6 lakh equity shares is a 3.54 percent of the total number of equity shares of the company. Buyback will be done via the tender offer route. A tender offer route is where the company repurchases shares from the existing shareholders at a fixed price.

Record date for the share buyback of the company has been set as September 18. The funds for the buyback will be earmarked through the company's balances in securities premium, free reserves, current surplus and cash and cash equivalents.

Vivro Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. has baan appointed as the merchant banker to the buyback. The company's promoters and promoter group will also be participating in the buyback.

For the June quarter, Siyaram Silk Mills reported a drop of 11 percent in its consolidated revenue compared to the year-ago period, while net profit fell nearly 70 percent year-on-year.

Shares of Siyaram Silk Mills have been flat in 2023, gaining only 2.3 percent.