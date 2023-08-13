Buyback Announcement: This textile company is rewarding shareholders with a tender offer buyback

2 Min Read
Siyaram Silk Mills buying back 16.6 lakh equity shares is a 3.54 percent of the total number of equity shares of the company. Buyback will be done via the tender offer route.
Shares of Siyaram Silk Mills will be in focus after the company announced a share buyback for its shareholders post its June quarter results.
The company will be buying back up to 16.61 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each. The buyback price of Rs 650 per share, will be at a 18.6 percent buyback to Friday's closing price. The total buyback consideration will be Rs 107.99 crore.
Siyaram Silk Mills buying back 16.6 lakh equity shares is a 3.54 percent of the total number of equity shares of the company. Buyback will be done via the tender offer route. A tender offer route is where the company repurchases shares from the existing shareholders at a fixed price.
Record date for the share buyback of the company has been set as September 18. The funds for the buyback will be earmarked through the company's balances in securities premium, free reserves, current surplus and cash and cash equivalents.
Vivro Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. has baan appointed as the merchant banker to the buyback. The company's promoters and promoter group will also be participating in the buyback.
For the June quarter, Siyaram Silk Mills reported a drop of 11 percent in its consolidated revenue compared to the year-ago period, while net profit fell nearly 70 percent year-on-year.
Shares of Siyaram Silk Mills have been flat in 2023, gaining only 2.3 percent.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
India Independence| A throwback to 1947 — how the year impacted the Indian music industry
Aug 13, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Third Eye | Cigarettes warning on smartphones — health protection is fine, but don’t overkill
Aug 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Guide to building an emergency fund: Why it is important and where should you invest?
Aug 12, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Monetary Policy Review | RBI maintains status quo on key policy rates and raises inflation projection
Aug 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read