Siti Networks asks creditors to submit all claims to resolution professional by March 6

IndusInd Bank though, had also made a plea to initiate corporate insolvency for Zee Entertainment, which has been stayed by NCLAT.

Siti Networks, the Essel Group company has released an advertisement in newspapers, asking all the creditors to submit their claims, if any to the Resolution Professional by March 6. The Financial creditors are asked to submit the claims by electronic means while other creditors can do the same by post or electronic means.

This development comes on the back of recent NCLT order of February 22, admitting the company in to the corporate insolvency resolution process in response to a plea filed by IndusInd Bank, one of the creditors of the company.

IndusInd Bank though, had also made a plea to initiate corporate insolvency for Zee Entertainment, which was agreed by NCLT. However, that order has been stayed by the appellate tribunal (NCLAT) till the next hearing scheduled on March 29.

Punit Goenka of Zee Entertainment in his prayer to NCLAT, said, “Zee is the corporate guarantor, not the principal debtor in Siti and it had not given any special guarantee for Siti's debt. Also, the guarantee was only to maintain shortfall in one tranche of interest repayment account.”

He even said that demand on Zee can only be raised if Siti fails to keep one tranche of interest repayment. IndusInd Bank, which has been issued a notice by NCLAT in response to Punit Goenka’s plea, says, “Delhi High Court had held that Zee has guaranteed entire loan amount of Siti. It took a chance by not responding to the insolvency proceedings.”

Zee Entertainment's shares have seen a sharp drop since the NCLT order. It fell more than 11 percent from the level of Rs 206, before seeing an upmove in today’s trade after the National Stock Exchange decides to withdraw its earlier order of excluding the company from the May F&O contract.

‘Circular dated February 23, 2023 regarding exclusion of futures and options contract on Zee Entertainment stands withdrawn," NSE said. In addition to existing contracts with expiry months of March 2023 and April 2023, the futures and options contracts with May 2023 expiry shall be made available for trading from February 28, 2023.

Shares of Zee Entertainment have opened 3.6 percent higher at Rs 189.45.